The Bi Week Ahead: 21-27 January 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s a quiet week ahead, not least because of LGBT History Month coming up soon to keep us all busy with a plethora of events.

Thursday in London there’s the regular meeting of the Bi Meetup group – but please note they are in a different venue from usual as their favourite haunt is being refurbished. So you can find them and make bi-mates in London at The Light Lounge, Upstairs at Ku Bar in Soho, from 6.30pm.

Friday is usually Birmingham‘s bi yoga and/or boardgaming meet but they are not getting together this week. However on Sunday there’s Brum Bi Coffee at Damascena Coffee House, 5-7 Temple Row W, Birmingham B2 5NY – from 1.30pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!