Queens and Lady Gaga score in Oscar nominations

The shortlists for this year’s Oscars are out today and Queen Anne film The Favourite, and Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody have a lot to celebrate already – as does Lady Gaga.

The Favourite tells the story of Queen Anne, the bisexual monarch of Great Britain and Ireland 1702-1714, and leads the field with ten nominations.

These include best film, best director, best actress (for Olivia Colman) and two separate entries in the category best supporting actress, for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Bohemian Rhapsody puts Freddie Mercury’s bisexuality front and centre, reflecting relationships with women and men as well as reflecting how biphobia silences people and can come from those closest to us.

It also reminds viewers how different things were in the 1970s and 1980s, when homosexuality and especially bisexuality were so much more marginalised and the impact of prejudice as HIV/AIDS entered public consciousness.

The movie takes five separate nominations – making it the fifth most shortlisted film in the awards. Rami Malek is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Freddie,

In the more technical awards it’s shortlisted for best film editing, best sound mixing and best sound editing.

Meanwhile Lady Gaga film A Star Is Born scoops up a fistful of nominations, for best actress (Lady Gaga) and best movie.

The three go head-to-head for best picture in a shortlist of eight.

The awards ceremony is on February 24th.