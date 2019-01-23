Bi MP says Brexit can’t come too soon

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has sought help from overseas to ensure the UK leaves the European Union as soon as possible.

The only openly bisexual Conservative MP, he posted on twitter:

“Any attempts by Remainer MPs to delay or obstruct # Brexit must be opposed. Today I have formally asked Polish Government to veto any motions by EU to allow extension of Article 50. We are leaving 11pm on March 29th as promised @ StandUp4Brexit“

Already the government has started talking about how once Brexit has happened employment protections given to workers by European institutions can start to be rolled back.

It is just fifteen years since employers lost the right to summarily dismiss workers on the grounds of being bisexual or gay.

Other twitterers have asked Kawczynski about whether as a Brexiteer he can see the irony in appealing to an EU member state to intervene in UK domestic affairs in this way.