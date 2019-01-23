Big Bi Fun Day saved

Annual family-friendly bi afternoon Big Bi Fun Day has been saved.

The event which has run in Leicester each Spring for many years now was under threat. The current organiser had stepped aside and months had passed without anyone new coming forward to take the role on.

However with new organising volunteer Steve it will return on its usual mid-May Saturday – this year Saturday 11th May, and as before will be at the Friends Meeting House, 16 Queens Road, Leicester LE2 1WP. The format will remain as before – a sociable picnic in a secluded garden, weather permitting, and a few indoor rooms to retreat to should rain stop play.

It runs all afternoon, normally between around 12 and 5pm – watch this space for more news.