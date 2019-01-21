Smear test fears causing hidden health crisis

New research has found young people who delay or don’t go for cervical screening (smear tests) feel scared (71%) and vulnerable (75%) at the thought of going. While embarrassment remains high (81%), a worrying two thirds (67%) say they would not feel in control at the prospect of a test.

According to Manchester-based LGBT Foundation, 17.8% of lesbian, gay and bisexual women and people with a cervix have never been for a smear test. An astonishing 40.5% of LGBT women and other people with a cervix of screening age have been incorrectly told that they don’t need to attend their smear tests because of their sexual orientation.

With smear test attendance plummeting, and as low as one in two among young women in some areas of the UK, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust has uncovered a wide range of new issues which it fears are contributing to the decline. Cervical Screening uptake in England is currently at a 21-year low at 71.4% – down from 73.7% in 2011.

The charity is concerned that over two thirds (68%) of the 2,005 25-35 year olds questioned say they wouldn’t tell their nurse their smear test worries, with almost half admitting they regularly delay or don’t take up their invitation. Worries about making a fuss (27%), fear of being judged (18%) or thinking their concerns are too silly or small (16%) mean women may instead be avoiding a potentially life-saving test.

The charity is running its #SmearForSmear campaign all this week as part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (21-27 January) to tackle the decline and acknowledge the fact that going for a smear test can be difficult. Through the campaign it wants to highlight the support available to women as well as tips to make the test better.

Rebecca Shoosmith, Head of Support Services at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “Cervical screening is the best protection against cervical cancer yet we know there are lots of myths around who needs to go, this includes that only heterosexual women are at risk of the disease. Cervical cancer can affect anyone with a cervix regardless of their gender or sexual identity and it is really important that everyone who is eligible for screening feels empowered and able to take up their cervical screening invitation.”

Robert Music, Chief Executive, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “Smear tests provide the best protection against cervical cancer yet we know they aren’t always easy. We want women to feel comfortable talking to their nurse and asking questions. It’s not making a fuss and there are many ways to make the test easier. Please don’t let your fears stop you booking a test.”

When asked what has caused them to delay or miss a test, three quarters (72%) said embarrassment or a stranger examining an intimate area (69%). Fear it will hurt (58%), not knowing how to talk to a stranger about intimate body parts (44%) and not knowing what will happen during the test (37%) were also given as reasons by high numbers of women.

Robert continued “Our research has again highlighted the urgent need for making the programme more patient-focused. We want to see self-sampling being made available as well as more flexible locations for women to attend. It’s vital women have more control otherwise we will see attendance continue to fall and diagnoses of this often-preventable cancer increase.”