LGBT History Month is (nearly) here

It’s about to be February and that’s LGBT History Month in the UK.

The official LGBT History Month organising committee has chosen four ‘faces of LGBT history’ this year and after a little confusion had to announce a new person as the face for the B. It’s a common problem in LGBT history before our current era and general understanding of labels – even at the time of the Stonewall riots or the partial decriminalisation of sex between men in Wales and England, some five decades ago – well within living memory – labels and how we used them was significantly different.

So they have removed the original nominee, saying that “we have been unable to find clear evidence that poet James Kirkup was actually bisexual rather than being a gay man”.

In his place:

Robert Graves (24 July 1895 – 7 December 1985), also known as Robert von Ranke Graves, was an English poet, historical novelist, critic, and classicist. His father was Alfred Perceval Graves, a celebrated Irish poet and figure in the Gaelic revival; they were both Celticists and students of Irish mythology. Graves produced more than 140 works. Graves’s poems—together with his translations and innovative analysis and interpretations of the Greek myths; his memoir of his early life, including his role in World War I, Good-Bye to All That; and his speculative study of poetic inspiration, The White Goddess—have never been out of print.

Of course their face for the T in LGBT, Marsha P Johnson – a trans woman at the centre of the Stonewall riot – was also bi. But then, with more than half of the gay and bisexual population being bi, we should really have more than one representative in the lineup!

