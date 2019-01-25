The Bi Week Ahead: into February

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain, as January fades into February. It’s one of the quieter weeks but we still have a smattering of bi events from around the country to tempt you out of the house.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

On Tuesday in Manchester, local group BiPhoria have an evening of playing Just A Bisexual Minute. Join them at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street from 8pm.

Wednesday in London sees the return of comedians Rachel Wheeley and Cerys Bradley for a night of “The Unfortunate Bisexual” comedy performance. That’s at the Bill Murray, The Queen’s Head St, N1 from 6.45pm; tickets are £5 on the door or £6 in advance online.

Rach Wheeley and Cerys Bradley return two nights later at The Harrison in Kings Cross, London, for a night of bi cabaret. Tickets start at £6 and are here.

Elsewhere on Friday there’s an evening of Bis and Boardgames in Birmingham, at the LGBT Centre on Holloway Circus. Join them from 6.30pm.

Saturday and it’s back over to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!