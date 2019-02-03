The Bi Week 4-10 February 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. We have a small smattering of events relating to LGBT History Month adding to the schedule this week.

Tuesday is very busy! Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

It’s also Glasgow bisexual group at THT, 134 Douglas Street, Glasgow G2 4HF (beside Nando’s in Sauchiehall St) from 7pm.

Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn. And from 6pm Bristol BiVisible meet up



Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales. Also that night there’s the York bi group meeting, at the Corner Pin, Tanner Row, from 7pm. Look for the purple teddy bear.



On Saturday it’s Bi Coffee Brighton at 3pm at Presuming Eds Coffehouse, 114 London Rd, Brighton BN1 4LJ. Also that day in Leeds there’ll be a bi stall at the museum as part of their LGBT History Month events.



Finally, Sunday sees a bi stall at the People’s History Museum in Manchester all day, again as part of the LGBT History Month hub events there, and a talk on bi history from 1pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!