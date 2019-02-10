The Bi Week Ahead: 11-17 February 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. We have a small smattering of events relating to LGBT History Month adding to the schedule this week.

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and you can find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here.

Thursday is Valentine’s Day. Happy valentines to BCN readers whether single, attached or somewhere in between. May your letterboxes rattle to the sound of just the right number of cards to make you happy, be that nought or a dozen.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

Saturday in Stockport there’s a talk on bi lives for LGBT History Month as part of a series of talks at Stockport central library. With the other talks being on trans life experiences and on living with HIV it’s a rare LGBT History Month event quite focused on the “second half” of the acronym.

And on Sunday, Manchester‘s bi coffee meet runs at the Vienna Coffee House on Mosley Street from 1pm-4pm; look for the small cuddly lion on the table to find people.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!