The Bi Week Ahead: 18-24 February 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks.

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

On Thursday there’s a talk about bisexuality in York as part of LGBT History Month. Starts 5pm at P/L/005 Physics and Electronic Engineering Building, University of York.

Liverpool Museum has a series of LGBT History Month talks on Saturday including one at 12 noon about “Bisexual representation in museum collections” – a chance to learn how you can help your history to be represented.

And finally in Birmingham on Sunday it’s Brum Bi Coffee at Damascena Coffee House, Temple Row West from 1.30pm. While in Edinburgh the same day there’s an LGBT History Month panel and performance event, “I Have a Que(e)ry About Bisexual Representation”, from 7pm at Teviot Underground, 13 Bristo Square.



Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!