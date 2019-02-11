BiCamp tickets on sale now

BiCamp UK 2019 is the United Kingdom’s 2nd Annual camping event, and tickets have just gone on sale for the weekend which will be held in the Midlands at the end of May.

Ticket prices run on a sliding scale from £61 up to £140 for the weekend. There are a few ‘add-on extras’ for particular activities, and single-night passes as well as an option for a minibus to take people to the camp from a nearby station.

BiCamp will have access to every aspect of Kinver Scout Camp, a total of 23 acres to roam in.

BiCamp UK is run by Brum Bi Group, a social group aimed at connecting members of the bi community in Birmingham and the Midlands. It is a group where bi people can come together together in a safe and friendly environment and welcomes those who may be questioning how they identify themselves.

Bisexual people in UK often feel isolated within their LGBT* communities and we would like to offer a place for them to feel able to be themselves, meet new people and find friends around the UK and beyond.

Activities available will include: Archery, Bat Watch, Climbing and Abseiling, Arts and Crafts, Boardgames, Bushcraft, Stick Whittling, Woodland Walks, Campfire Activities, Storytelling, Yoga, Massage, Wildlife Observation.

BiCamp is SEMI-CATERED. Two meals will be served each day, breakfast and dinner. These meals will be vegetarian and vegan but feel free to bring your own meat and have a cookout! Meat will be prepared away from the main camp kitchen. Please do make provisions for yourself for lunch and snacks during the day. You are allowed to bring meat onto site however are encouraged to try and do the weekend meat-free.

Camping stoves and cookers are permitted, however they should be used for personal use only and your are responsible for your own health and safety when using one.

Always remember to cook food away from your tent.

There will be campfires each night and supplied treats for cooking on the fire (baked potatoes, veggie sausages etc). Please feel free to bring your own food items to cook.

For Bi Camp UK 2018 we have specifically included cabin accommodation which will be allocated based on need so will be suitable for older people, and people with disabilities. We also will be asking attendees to pay based on a ‘pay what you can’ scale.

Parents and guardians are responsible for taking care of their children especially around the campfire.