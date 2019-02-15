Another Civil Partnership Reform?

Defence Minister Gavin Williamson MP is calling for another reform to our disjointed partnership recognition laws – this time one specifically affecting bisexual and gay people in the armed forces.

He’s arguing that civil partnerships and marriages should be allowed on Ministry of Defence property – and has sought to enlist both his Labour opposite number and the Equality Minister Penny Mordaunt MP, according to a Telegraph report.

Williamson is best known as the MP who kept a pet tarantula on his desk.

The current legislation means same-sex couples and those mixed-sex couples wanting a civil rather than religious service cannot marry on military property.

There is some dismissal of the change as not having widespread support – but then, the number of people wanting a same-sex wedding and eligible as MOD staff is probably quite small. Surely the point is that equality is equality regardless of whether it affects two people or two million?