The bi week ahead: 25 Feb – 3 Mar 2018

Well, it’s the end of LGBT History Month, and we’ve been delighted to have a smattering of bi events around the country to mention in among our regular listings. As we inch into March, here’s what’s on around the UK in our weekly bi diary.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

On Thursday and again in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

Friday there’s the regular Birmingham bi group boardgaming evening at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus. Starts 6.30pm.

Saturday and again we look to London for their long-running Bi Coffee meet, which is at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!