TIG, Women and Equalities

This week has seen the formation of a new Parliamentary grouping The Independent Group, made up of former Labour and Conservative MPs.

Remarkably, two of the eleven members TIG currently has are members of the cross-party Women And Equalities sub-committee of the House of Commons. One has crossed from the Conservatives – Anna Soubry – and another from Labour – Gavin Shuker.

The group, led by Maria Miller MP, was set up on Wednesday 12 July 2017.

The committee structure broadly reflects the party makeup of the House, so it was previously made up of five Conservatives, five Labour MPs, and one SNP member. The Liberal Democrats, Plaid, DUP and Greens are unrepresented due to their smaller number of parliamentary seats.

Thanks to the defections over the past four days, the committee party political balance is now 4-4-2-1.

The committee’s current work programme covers many areas of particular interest to bisexual people. They are reviewing the work of the EHRC and enforcement of the Equality Act 2010, and also reviewing health and social care provision and its impact on LGBT people.

Last autumn they published a report on the sexual harassment of women and girls in public places, to which the government (largely preoccupied by Brexit) has yet to respond, and should shortly publish their findings on the work of the Government Equalities Office.

With TIG having – at present – just 11 out of 650 MPs, will they be allowed to continue to hold such a large bloc on the equalities committee?