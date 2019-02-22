Last Call! Scottish Hate Crime Review

The Scottish Parliament have been conducting a consultation of public’s views on proposed changes to the Scottish Hate Crime legislation. These include adding gender and age as categories of hate to be recognised alongside race, religion, disability, sexual orientation and trans identity.

The public meetings have come to an end and there’s just two days left to have your say online. The online consultation, complete with briefings on what the proposals mean, are here.

They explain:

“Hate crime is when someone commits a crime against a person or group of people because they hate something about them. This could be because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity. The police and the courts treat a crime as a hate crime if the crime against them was motivated by hatred of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity.”

The consultation also looks at whether perceived identity should be recognised – for example when a straight person is queerbashed because they are thought to be gay or bi – and hate by association, such as someone being harassed because a partner or family member is disabled.