Sabrina’s Back

This Friday sees the return of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

As well as a more grown up, darker tale than the show it’s based on, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, this is one of Netflix’ bi shows – in this case, Chance Perdomo as bisexual Ambrose Spellman.

Ambrose is forbidden from leaving the family home having being put under house arrest by the Witches Council for attempting to blow up the Vatican, so his romantic life so far consists of the occasional date through astral projection. In season two might he get to do something more physical?

We live in hope – though on the basis of the first run of episodes last autumn, it’ll mostly be Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Either way, we’ll be tuning in for spooky shenanigans with witches and warlocks this Friday, April 5th.

Photo: Chance Perdomo as Ambrose in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, by Diyah Pera / Netflix