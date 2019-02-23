Will the Doctor’s wife return?

This week’s RadioTimes features an interview with former Doctor Who star Alex Kingston who hints at a return to the programme.

Kingston, who played the Doctor’s wife River Song in audio and TV adventures since 2008, teases readers about how she has chatted with Jodie Whittaker – who plays the current incarnation of the Doctor – about a return to the television show.

Up until now in the time-travel drama the Doctor and River have only ever met in reverse order. The first time we see them together is the last time River meets the Doctor in her life, while it’s the first time the Doctor has met her in (at that point his) life. Slowly the Doctor comes to know more about River on each meeting, while she knows less and less. It’s a fun time-travel conceit, but would be derailed by further stories now involving the Doctor later in (at this point her) life.

The Doctor’s change of gender shouldn’t be a barrier to potential plotlines. River is canonically bisexual whilst the Doctor’s sexuality can be either read as bisexual throughout or variable from one incarnation to another.

Kingston tells the magazine of the possibilities of coming back to the programme with a female incarnation of the Doctor: “I love the character, and I think that, my gosh, there are wonderful potential opportunities down the road. But it’s not my decision.”

We love River as a character (we even put her on the cover of BCN in 2015) but it’s probably down to her diary and the showrunner’s creative choices. We live in hope, but it feels like a long shot.