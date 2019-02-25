Bi Wins in the Oscars

It was a big night for bisexual depiction on screen at the Oscars last night, as Rami Malek won best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Olivia Colman won best actress for “The Favourite” where she starred as Queen Anne.

Bohemian Rhapsody also took the awards for film editing and sound editing as well as sound mixing, adding to a line of awards the film garnered at the Golden Globes, and making it the biggest success on the night with four Oscars.

And we had at least one bi winner – Lady Gaga shared the Oscar for best original song from the soundtrack to A Star Is Born.

Colman won the best headlines though for a gobsmacked acceptance speech. The first British woman to take the title in ten years she exclaimed, “It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I’ve got an Oscar!”

Frustratingly, for us at BCN, in his acceptance speech Rami cited Freddie as gay. We read his life differently from that – and indeed the obviously biromantic character portrayed in the film.