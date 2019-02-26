Relationship Education & More: Better School Life?

New announcements from the government yesterday may change the shape of sex education – and more beyond it – in schools in England from 2020.

We’re promised that “all children in England will be taught how to look after their mental wellbeing and recognise when classmates may be struggling,” as the Government unveils its new guidance for the introduction of compulsory health education.

That’s of special interest to bisexual people given research shows we suffer higher rates of mental poor health and are more likely to feel isolated than both our gay and straight friends.

Draft regulations have been published – the snappily titled “Relationships Education, Relationships and Sex Education and Health Education (England) Regulations 2019”.

They will need to be approved by both the House of Commons and House of Lords before coming into effect on 1st September 2020.

Children will get basic information about relationships and consent regardless of gender or sexuality from age 11 (not from age 5 as reported in some places). Younger children will learn about online safety, menstruation and other such age-suitable basics.

As things stand the regulations will still allow those parents who would prefer their children to grow up ill-informed or uninformed to opt them out of sex education lessons. As worded it is not clear whether that would also involve exclusion from lessons around relationships though.

But the standard requirements – which would apply to independent schools as well as mainstream schooling – would include

(i) the nature of marriage and civil partnership and their importance for family life and the bringing up of children, (ii) safety in forming and maintaining relationships, (iii) the characteristics of healthy relationships, and (iv) how relationships may affect physical and mental health and wellbeing

Welcoming the package of measures announced, Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

Growing up and adolescence are hard enough, but the internet and social media add new pressures that just weren’t there even one generation ago. So many things about the way people interact have changed, and this new world, seamless between online and offline, can be difficult to navigate. Almost twenty years on from the last time guidance on sex education was updated, there is a lot to catch up on. Although sex education is only mandatory to teach at secondary, it must be grounded in a firm understanding and valuing of positive relationships, and respect for others, from primary age. In turn positive relationships are connected with good mental health, which itself is linked with physical wellbeing. So it is appropriate to make health education universal alongside relationships and sex education.

The Department for Education is also funding training for senior mental health leads in schools and colleges to ensure a ‘whole school’ approach to mental health and wellbeing.

To ensure teachers are well-prepared ahead of the subjects becoming mandatory in 2020, there will be a £6m budget in 2019/20 for a school support package to cover training and resources.

Jonathan Baggaley, chief executive of the PHSE Association, said:

We strongly welcome this government commitment to compulsory education on health, RSE and relationships. Parents, teachers and young people have been crying out for more focus on PSHE education, so will be delighted that this core content will be guaranteed on the school curriculum. The PSHE Association looks forward to supporting all schools to make the most of this huge opportunity.