What will Brexit mean for us?

Campaign group LGBT+ for a People’s Vote are launching their LGBT+ Brexit Impact Assessment in Parliament at 5.30pm today.

The report shows how our communities stand to be negatively affected by Brexit and how the future for LGBT+ people is brighter in the EU.

It’s not just the EU but related European institutions as well, which Brexit proposals may include leaving as well. Many legal reforms have come about because of European rulings – from the decriminalisation of sex between men in Scotland in 1980 and Northern Ireland in 1982, to the equalisation of the age of consent in 2000.

UK courts have tended to have to be over-ruled by European counterparts to achieve progress towards equality. Often this has been played in the press by the governments of the time, telling the Sun that they are being forced by Europe while trumpeting to the Guardian or the LGBT press that the step forwards is all thanks to the government.

Since the Brexit referendum, we have not seen laws going backwards, but there have been the first signs that reforms to widen equality may slow with the proposals for reform of the gender recognition law coming under widespread attack.

But that’s just our take at BCN. Later today we’ll find out what the People’s Vote team anticipate.

The meeting, which is strictly ticketed, will be chaired by Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw.