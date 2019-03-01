It’s Bi Health Month

The Bisexual Resource Center (BRC), America’s oldest national bisexual organisation, have launched the 6th annual Bisexual Health Awareness Month (#BiHealthMonth) social media campaign which will run throughout March 2019.

You can learn more about #BiHealthMonth at https://bihealthmonth.org/

#BiHealthMonth, founded and led annually by the BRC, raises awareness about the bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, queer, etc.) community’s social, economic, and health disparities; advocates for resources; and inspires actions to improve bi+ people’s well-being. This year’s campaign will center on bisexual+ representation in media, politics and advocacy, healthcare, and education, and its impact on bisexual+ people’s everyday lives.

Initially created as a student project, #BiHealthMonth has been covered by outlets like Bi Community News, The Advocate, Autostraddle, the Huffington Post, and Teen Vogue; organizations like BiNet USA, the Bisexual Organizing Project, #StillBisexual, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and the National LGBTQ Task Force; celebrities like Sara Ramirez; and many more.

“Bisexual+ representation is better every day, but bisexual+ people continue to face alarmingly high barriers to living happy, healthy lives,” said Belle Haggett Silverman, President of the Bisexual Resource Center. “Whether on stage at the Oscars, in the classroom, in political office, or at the doctor’s office, bisexual+ representation (or lack thereof) impacts our day-to-day well-being and shapes our culture. #BiHealthMonth unites supporters across expertise and identities to celebrate achievements and find solutions that empower our community.”

For more on #BiHealthMonth, follow the Bisexual Resource Center on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr.