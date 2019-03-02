Coming out to your doctor

American equality campaign group the Human Rights Coalition are marking Bi Health Awareness Month with a new publication, “Coming Out As Bisexual To Your Doctor”.

While the US and UK health systems are markedly different there are still plenty of tips relevant to bis over here.

The HRC say:

One of the keys to good health care is being open with your health care provider. Doctors, nurses, physician assistants, psychotherapists and other professionals treating you need to know about your LGBTQ identity to give the best care possible. Yet surveys consistently show bisexual (or those with similar identities, including queer, pansexual or fluid) people are far less likely to disclose their sexual orientation to any medical professional. This guide is designed to help those who are bisexual, pansexual, queer, sexually fluid or similar in navigating complicated conversations in a medical setting.

It’s downloadable as a PDF here.