LGBT Staff Networks: Not Just For Men

Bi woman and work somewhere that has an LGBT staff network? INvolve are conducting some research and would appreciate your help.

They say: “The research is to understand how LGBT+ networks and groups can better engage with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer+ Women. We will be looking into how and why engagement of these LB+ women within LGBT+ networks is often lower than their male counterparts, and what can be done to improve this.

“As part of this research, we have created a survey which we would like to be shared far and wide to reach as many lesbian, gay, bisexual+ women as possible, from all walks of life.”

The link to this survey is outstanding1.typeform.com/to/UnVYiG