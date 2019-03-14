Have your say on reproductive services in Scotland

This week is National LBT Women’s Health Week and the Equality Network are seeking views on reproductive and and fertility services in Scotland. Bisexual, lesbian and trans women experience significant health inequalities compared to the wider population, and the survey will help inform the Network’s work to change that.

“We’ve had a great response to our survey on LGBTI people’s experiences of reproductive and fertility services in Scotland. If you haven’t taken part yet, there’s still time! Our survey will close on Thursday 21 March.”

Reproductive and fertility services include:

Contraception services

Pregnancy, childbirth and abortion services

Fertility services (e.g. IVF, IUI, egg/sperm donation, etc.)

Surrogacy services

Reproductive health condition services

The survey is open to all LGBTI people, and their partners, living in Scotland, or who have used services in Scotland. All responses will be kept confidential and any information used from your answers will be fully anonymised.