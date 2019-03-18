Leeds Brews Up

Leeds has added another bi meet to the range of local social and support spaces.

Starting this Thursday, Leeds has a monthly meetup in a cafe for bis and bifriendlies to chatter over a brew.

It’s going to be held the third Thursday of each month from 7pm at Flamingo’s cafe, in Central Arcade (about a five minute walk from Leeds train station).

Look for the purple unicorn on the table or ask the staff to be pointed in the right direction to meet people.

Check our weekly what’s on listings or the nationwide guide to bi groups for other bi social and support meets in your area.