An Equality Act for the US?

News from the USA: the Equality Bill has been introduced in Congress by out-bi Congresswoman Katie Hill.

The Democrats took control of Congress last November in the midterm elections, which saw a sharp divide between the Democrat and Republican groups elected: the former a broad mix of sexual orientation, gender, faith and race that reflected the US population; the latter almost all old straight white men. Hill was among the new Democrat intake, gaining her California seat from the Republicans.

If passed the bill will amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, education, federal funding, the jury system and more.

Introducing the bill she said,

“I rise in support of the Equality Act. As the first LGBTQ woman in Congress from the state of California, and the second openly bisexual woman to serve in Congress overall, I could not be prouder to support this landmark legislation. “Throughout this run I got so many questions about why I chose to be honest about my sexuality. I’m married to a man. I’m from a ‘purple’ [Democrat/Republican marginal] historically Republican district, and everyone said it would be easier for me to hide who I am. “But the reality is that representation matters, especially for the LGBTQ community, when so many of our basic rights are still at risk. Through my work on the issue of homelessness I have seen how disproportionately our community is affected by discrimination – still. “The Equality Act will provide basic protections in terms of employment, housing, education and more. Everyone should have a fair chance to earn a living and provide a home for their families without fear of harassment or discrimination. I could not be prouder to be part of a new generation of leaders who will be the ones to finally pass the Equality Act and fight for true freedom and equality for all.”

Today we are introducing the #EqualityAct. 🏳️‍🌈 As the first #LGBTQ woman in Congress from the state of CA, I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of a new generation of leaders who will finally pass this landmark legislation to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination. pic.twitter.com/DdShzvdIbX — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) March 13, 2019

BCN editor Jen Yockney commented: “The battle for LGBT liberation and equality is being harder fought in 2019 than many of us hoped would still have to be the case by now, and the Equality Bill would help give federal protection to bi, gay and trans people in the USA in many areas of life. The slow progress we saw up until 2016 on LGBT rights there is the subject of relentless attack from populist and reactionary quarters.

“We need to be careful and alert in the UK as well, where it is clear that transphobia has been deliberately incited over the past two years as a Trojan horse for the unpicking of the hard-won rights of women, bisexual and gay people.”