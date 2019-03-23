5 Million And Counting

A petition on the government website to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit has reached [update] 5 million signatures and rising.

You can add your name here.

Brexit is widely expected to be bad for bi people as well as most other marginalised minorities – both given the climate of public discourse since 2016 where transphobia, biphobia, homophobia, racism and other prejudice has grown in the media and on the streets, and with the disengagement from international institutions likely to roll back or at least stagnate progress on issues of equality and liberation.

By this point, 23 and three quarter months since Article 50 was activated and the two-year countdown to the UK leaving the EU began, most of us expected it to be clear what would happen in the coming weeks.

Instead with the either-or extension to Article 50 that the EU has offered but the UK has yet to approve, we are if anything in even more of a sense of doubt about the future than at any point since the summer of 2016.