The bi week ahead: 25 Mar – 31 Mar 2019

Well, it’s the end of another month, and as March wraps up, here’s what’s on around the UK in our weekly bi diary.

On Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

Wednesday night BiScotland’s Glasgow bisexual group meets at Glasgow Zine Library, 7pm, at 16 Nicholson St G5 9ER from 7pm.

On Thursday and again in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!