Bi Organisations and Campaigners unite around ‘B with the T’

The #BwiththeT hashtag (Bi standing with Trans) has kicked off on social media today, highlighting the allyship between bi people and organisations and trans and nonbinary people. It accompanies an open letter from a wide range of bi and LGBT organisations and bi+ people.

The hostility towards the trans community cannot continue. We must all stand with our trans friends and allies against transphobia and prejudice. That’s why at BCN we are proud to have signed this open letter, showing solidarity with trans and nonbinary people.

Bi Community News Editor Jen Yockney MBE said: “Of all the LGBT strands the B and T perhaps have the longest history of overlap in shared discriminiation and oppression.

“While there have been a few trans-excluding bi organisations over the years, and of course bi people are no more immune to being transphobic than anyone else, our shared experience of being erased, misrepresented and hypersexualised in the media, told we are confused or that admitting our existence will be confusing to others and so on should help bi people understand many of the challenges trans people face in a gay-straight, cis-normative society.”

Bisexual and transgender communities have a long and deep history of allyship and solidarity. Bisexual transgender people have stood at the forefront of the struggle for LGBTQIA+ rights: at Stonewall, at Pride, and in leadership positions in organizations and legislative bodies across the world. Today, as transgender, cisgender, and nonbinary representatives of the bisexual, pansexual, fluid, and non-monosexual community, we are here to reaffirm that relationship and to show that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the trans community. Vitriol and hate directed against the trans community proliferates in the press and online and fuels real world violence against trans individuals. We cannot allow it to continue any longer. Recent statistics from Stonewall UK confirm that many trans people feel uncomfortable existing in public spaces because of fear of harassment or violence. This is an indictment of all of us. We must all do our utmost to crush transphobia and strive for radical trans acceptance. Bisexual trans people are one of the most vulnerable demographics within the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly in terms of the rates of sexual violence. Trans and nonbinary people of colour especially, are incredibly vulnerable to rape and sexual assault. Our commitment against transphobia must be mindful of the ways it intersects with other marginalisations; especially racism, classism, misogyny, and ableism. We see the wedge that some sections of the LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters are trying to drive between cisgender gay, lesbian, and bisexual people and our trans and nonbinary siblings and we refuse to allow them to succed. It was not long ago that bisexual people were not welcome under the rainbow umbrella. Even today, we face significant biphobia from both within the LGBTQIA+ community and outside it. But we refuse to be silenced. We refused to allow biphobes to take our community backwards and exclude any member of the rainbow family and we refuse to let transphobes do the same. The rhetoric of transphobia is driven by hate. It is hate not just for trans and nonbinary people but for all of us. We reject this divisive rhetoric and stand strong with our trans and nonbinary siblings. We stand with cisgender lesbian and gay trans allies, also. We see those who seek to divide us dominating the conversation and we say ‘enough’. Our unity is our power. We will not be cowed. Trans people are valued and vital members of the bisexual community and we will not let hateful people divide us. We must continue to speak out for and support trans people of all walks of life. The trans flag was created by Monica Helms after being inspired by the creator of the bisexual flag Michael Page, and we will always be proud to fly them together.

You can add your name / your organisation’s name here.