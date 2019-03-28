Commons backs better RSE

The House of Commons has passed reforms to overhaul Relationship & Sex Education – by a massive margin.

Last week one MP managed to delay the reforms. His colleagues clearly didn’t share his take on things as the bill passed third reading by an overwhelming majority – 538 votes to 21.

The bill now goes back to the House of Lords for one last vote.

Stonewall’s Director of Education and Youth, Mo Wiltshire, commented:

We’re delighted the Commons have approved the regulations for teaching Relationships Education and Relationships and Sex Education in England’s primary and secondary schools. Pending approval by the Lords, from September 2020 all secondary schools will be required to teach pupils about sexual orientation and gender identity, and all primary schools will be required to teach about different families, which can include LGBT families. Currently, two in five LGBT pupils are taught nothing about LGBT issues in school. While progress has been made, nearly half of LGBT pupils are still bullied for being themselves. These new subjects have the potential to deliver real change in how LGBT families, people and relationships are taught about. This will help foster greater inclusion, acceptance and understanding in our classrooms, playgrounds and school corridors.