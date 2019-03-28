MEPs to Croatian government: protect Balkans Trans & Intersex March

On 30 March, the eve of this year’s Trans Visibility Day, the city of Zagreb will host the Balkans Trans and Intersex March on the theme “My body – my temple! My identity – my business!”.

The leaders of the LGBT Intergroup of MEPs have written a letter of support to the Croatian government, asking them to ensure the safety of all participants.

TO: Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia; Marija Pejčinović Burić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs; Davor Božinović, Minister of Internal Affairs

CC: Štefica Stažnik, Representative of the Republic of Croatia to the European Court of Human Rights; Višnja Ljubičić, Ombudsperson for Gender Equality; Government office for gender equality; Government office for human rights and rights of national minorities Concerns: Letter of support to Trans and Intersex Pride March Brussels, 25 March 2019 Honourable Members of the Government of Croatia, We are writing you to express our full support to the upcoming Balkans Trans and Intersex March, which will take place on Saturday 30 March in Zagreb. Pride marches are a global tradition of many decades, celebrating society’s diversity and openness towards LGBTI people. Across Europe, trans and intersex people continue to face serious human rights violations that remain widely unknown to the public and policy makers. We are particularly excited to see Zagreb be at the forefront of the defence of trans and intersex rights, by hosting the Balkans Trans and Intersex March, and we can only support such an important initiative. We trust that you will do all in your power to ensure that the Pride March takes place in a peaceful and legal manner, in line with European values, and ensure the safety of all participants.