Curious About the Birds and Bees?

As this summer marks fifty years since the Stonewall riot – a landmark anniversary in the history of LGBT rights – one South Cumbrian attraction is highlighting the striking diversity of the animal kingdom, and asking: are humans playing catch up?

Jack Williams, manager of the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis at Milnthorpe, South Cumbria, is passionate about spreading the message of acceptance through dialogue and education. He believes the simple acceptance of the range of behaviours now observed in most animal societies is a fantastic example we could benefit from copying.

This summer, the Oasis will be offering a series of activities to tie in with local ‘Pride’ celebrations. Events include a special late night ‘Birds and Bees’ evening on Saturday July 6, from 6pm.

In a new initiative for the zoo, this ‘for adults only’ night will illustrate our growing understanding of the amazing spectrum of animal sexual behaviour. With special displays, keeper talks, and a BBQ, the aim is to make the most of the warm summer evening sharing cutting edge observations from the animal kingdom in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

The team will also be taking their support, leaflets and information on local Pride parades, starting with Lancaster on Saturday June 22nd.

Pride celebrates the LGBT+ rights journey since the pivotal Stonewall Riots of 1969, when the patrons of a New York City bar fought back against a discriminatory police raid. This summer, Morecambe will be the latest to join the hundreds of Pride parades worldwide, hosting its first ever Pride parade on June 20th.

Jack explains; “The staggering diversity of the animal kingdom is inspiring. Same sex pairing is not just normal, it’s common, scientifically observed in 1,500 animal species, from insects to fish, birds and mammals. Add in hermaphrodite species and those which change their behaviour or even gender at will, and you start to appreciate the wonderful range of natural animal behaviour.”

A previously overlooked and even censored part of scientific research, homosexuality and diverse sexual habits is now believed to also strengthen societal bonds in creatures including primates, bears, beetles, bats, dolphins, flamingos, owls, salmon and sheep! Eminent scientists now agree it’s hard to argue that sexual diversity is unnatural.

Jack adds; “It’s so exciting the animal kingdom could help spread understanding. I’m lucky to work in the zoo community, where scientific open mindedness really promotes tolerance and inclusivity. In the landmark 50th anniversary year of since Stonewall, we’re looking forward to celebrating every aspect of diversity on the Pride marches, and to sharing some amazing stories and research in our ‘Birds and Bees’ evening. If you’re curious- come along!”

The Lakeland Wildlife Oasis is open for amazing animal activities and education 7 days a week, 10am till 5pm. To keep up with all their animals and upcoming events, including the ‘Birds and Bees’ evening events, go to www.wildlifeoasis.co.uk, and check out ‘Lakeland Wildlife Oasis’ on Facebook for daily updates and pictures.