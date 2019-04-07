Abby’s delivers another bi lead

New American TV show Abby’s has premiered in the USA, giving us a rare television show with a bisexual character as the lead rather than a sidekick or minor character.

The series stars Natalie Morales (who has talked about her past relationship with men and women) as the bisexual bar runner Abby, alongside Neil Flynn, Nelson Franklin, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, and Kimia Behpoornia.

A bi lead! The last time we can think of that happening outside streaming channels like Netflix was when Torchwood hit the BBC. Have we forgotten something? Remind us!

And meanwhile here’s a trailer for the programme while we wait for it to migrate across the pond.