Bi Groups Share in Futures Funding

Two bisexual groups are among 24 LGBT organisations announced as grant recipients today.

The LGBT+ Futures Fund is administered by the LGBT Consortium and is government funding via the Government Equalities Office following the research conducted in 2017 that produced the largest data set yet on the lives of LGBT people in the UK.

£200,000 is being shared out in the funding announced today, with grants ranging from £1,000 to £19,000.

BCN’s editor Jen Yockney MBE is among the members of the grants committee. She commented on the news of the final decisions, “Many LGBT organisations and ‘strand’ organisations like bi groups applied for funding and competition was fierce – we had such great projects applying and of course only a limited funding pool to allocate.

“It is great to see BiPrideUK and Birmingham Bi Group appear alongside larger, staffed organisations like the LGBT Foundation, Allsorts Youth, or Leicester LGBT Centre. Most bi organisations are entirely volunteer run in people’s spare time, and as we know bi people tend to have lower incomes than gay or straight people. As a result grant funding like this can make a huge difference to small groups.”

Minister for Equalities, Baroness Susan Williams, said “Local LGBT groups are incredibly important to the work of the Government Equalities Office and the advancement of equality in the UK.

“We are giving these fantastic organisations the resources to tackle the real issues faced in their communities, and to provide training and development to grow and become more sustainable. This investment will be vital in making sure our LGBT action plan brings about real, lasting change across the whole country.”