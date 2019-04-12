The bi week ahead: 15-21 April 2019

Welcome to our regular what’s on roundup bringing you all the vital diary dates across Bi Britain.

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at the Hefty Chest bar. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Sunday it’s back to Manchester for the monthly bi coffee meetup at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street, across from City Art Gallery. Look for the table with the cuddly lion on it – it’s usually a big table full of people. Starts 1pm and runs til around 4.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!