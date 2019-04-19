The Bi Guide – 22 to 28 April 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. There’s a little bit of chopping and changing what with the double bank holiday weekend.

Monday night in London it’s normally the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, that has been put back to next week on account of the Bank Holiday.

Wednesday is also the monthly meet of Glasgow bi group, who meet at Glasgow Zine Library, 7pm, at 16 Nicholson Street from 7pm. More about them here.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

And on Sunday Birmingham Bi Coffee meet over a brew at Damascena Coffee House on Temple Row West from 1.30pm. Look for the little purple unicorn on the table to find them.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.

Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.

Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!

About the author This is an article from our listings team – to add to the listings please gt in touch using the BCN contact page.