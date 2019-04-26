The Bi Guide: April into May 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. The tail end of one month and the start of another but plenty going on (sadly no Bank Holidays this week!)

Things start on Tuesday at 7.30pm in Manchester – there’s a special BiPhoria meeting on the theme of parenting, at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Saturday and over to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Alternatively on Saturday head to Swansea where the local bi group will be marching at Swansea Pride and there’ll be a BiWales/BiCymru stall at Waterfront Museum as well. Meet up 10.30 on Wind Street and look for the bi flag banner. Parade starts at 1pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!