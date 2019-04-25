“Porn ban” set for July

The UK government’s new rules limiting access to adult web content (that’s porn to you and me) are set to come into force on July 15th – three months after the previously touted date.

The rules will demand some kind of proof of age – either a passport or credit card, which seems a recipe for disaster when the inevitable hack or data leak from a website takes place, or a new “proof of age” card due to be sold in shops to people somehow deemed to be old enough to see rude things online.

The ban is being touted by the government as making the UK’s the safest internet around; a claim you can imagine being disputed by the small smattering of countries that censor the internet even more, without anyone being able to get through to the right page to read their arguments.

Bi Community News editor Jen Yockney commented, “So far the one thing we know for sure is that the press release announcing the 15 July date was sent to hundreds of journalists in a “CC” rather than “BCC” email – so they could all see who else it had been emailed to. Not a promising sign of how safe your identity will remain when the system is up and running!”

“More practically you have to wonder with laws like this how ‘adult’ will be defined – will it be balanced regardless of gender and sexual orientation or will we be subtly told that for example sex between women is less ‘obscene’ than between men?”

Jim Killock Executive Director of Open Rights Group said, “The government needs to compel companies to enforce privacy standards. The idea that they are ‘optional’ is dangerous and irresponsible.

“Having some age verification that is good and other systems that are bad is unfair and a scammer’s paradise – of the government’s own making. Data leaks could be disastrous. And they will be the government’s own fault.

“The government needs to shape up and legislate for privacy before their own policy results in people being outed, careers destroyed or suicides being provoked.”