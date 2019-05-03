The Bi Week Ahead: 6-12 May 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s another bank holiday weekend – hope you get to make the most of it.

Tuesday is very busy! Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Elsewhere that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.

Also that night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

Saturday it’s Bi Coffee Brighton at 3pm at Presuming Eds Coffeehouse, 114 London Rd, Brighton BN1 4LJ.

Also that day there are two big bi events – Big Bi Fun Day is a family-friendly picnic afternoon in Leicester (more here) and BiFest Wales is a day of talks and music in Swansea (more here).

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!