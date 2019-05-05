This Saturday in Swansea: BiFest!

BiFest Wales returns on Saturday 11th May 2019. It’s a one-day bi themed event for bisexual people, people attracted to more than one gender, friends, partners, families, allies and anyone bi supportive.

The day-and-evening long bi event will be held at 1st Floor, Swansea YMCA, 1 The Kingsway, Swansea, SA1 5JQ.

The daytime session runs 12 noon – 6pm, with the first workshop at 12:30pm.

There is then an evening live alternative music gig and social event with DJs: 7:30pm – 11:30pm. First live act: 7:45pm

There are three ticket options:

Daytime: £2 entry (free for under 16s) includes refreshments

Evening live music event: £4 entry

Pay for daytime and evening together: £5 entry

Tickets are not sold in advance, it’s “pay on the door” only.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult for the daytime. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult for the evening. Note: some of the music contains explicit lyrics and is parental advisory.

Daytime programme offers –

workshops on a range of bi and related issues;

Games, craft and getting to know you sessions;

Social space

Craft area

Bi and community information.

Raffle

Refreshments included.

Evening –

Live music and DJs (punk, alternative, rock, metal and industrial styles)

Raffle

If you need to know anything more please email BiCymru@yahoo.co.uk