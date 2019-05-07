Saturday: Bi Fun in Leicester

Annual family-friendly bi afternoon Big Bi Fun Day returns this Saturday.

With new organising volunteer Steve it will return on its usual mid-May Saturday – this year Saturday 11th May, and as before will be at the Friends Meeting House, 16 Queens Road, Leicester LE2 1WP.

The format will remain as before – a sociable picnic in a secluded garden, weather permitting, and a few indoor rooms to retreat to should rain stop play.

It runs all afternoon, between 12 noon and 5pm.