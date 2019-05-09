Liberty champions bi sailor

Human rights campaign group Liberty has taken up the case of a bisexual ex-sailor who is calling for the return of medals stripped from him when he was thown out of the Navy.

Joe Ousalice’s career in the Royal Navy was cut short in 1993 when he was discharged on the grounds of bisexuality. That was some seven years before the ban on bisexual and gay people in the UK armed forces was repealed. The change came about thanks to a 1999 European court ruling – the Labour government of the time having fought a costly and unsuccessful legal case to retain the ban.

The Ministry of Defence are not commenting on the specific case because of pending legal action, but a spokesperson told the BBC that “We are currently looking at how personnel discharged from service because of their sexuality, or now abolished sexual offences, can have their medals returned.”

Nearly two decades after the ban was lifted this looks like a response to the legal challenge rather than a spontaneous initiative from inside the MoD.