Bi Guide: 13-19 May 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. This week’s roundup may change as more information reaches us about IDAHoBiT events (see below!)

Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Then on Wednesday it’s the turn of Edinburgh bis with their meetup 7pm-9pm at the LGBT Centre at 9 Howe Street.

Friday is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHoBiT) and there are events around the country. Some are later in the weekend on account of it being a weekday.

For example on Saturday, Leeds has a bi street stall in the city centre organised by Leeds Bi Group as part of a group of LGBT+ stalls for IDAHoBiT.

Then Sunday sees Manchester‘s bi coffee meetup, at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street opposite City Art Gallery from 1pm. Looks for the table with the cuddly lion (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!