Parliament considers LGBT mental health
The Women and Equalities Committee of the House of Commons holds the second session of its health and social care and LGBT communities inquiry this Wednesday.
The session will be held during Mental Health Awareness Week, the session will focus on mental health services for LGBT people and health services for LGBT young people.
MPs will explore:
- Where mental health disparities occur in LGBT populations
- Whether mental health services are responding effectively to LGBT health needs
- How easy it is for LGBT people to access inclusive mental health services
- Whether the Government’s commitments to improving LGBT mental health will be effective
- What the most pressing health and social care needs are for LGBT young people
- Whether NHS England is effective at meeting LGBT young people’s needs
- What the role of the charity sector is in provision of health and social care services to LGBT young people
- Whether the Government’s commitments to LGBT young people will be effective.
Evidence will be presented by
- Dr Joanna Semlyen, Senior Lecturer in Psychology/Medical Education, University of East Anglia
- Helen Jones, Director, MindOutParliament
- Dr Igi Moon, Researcher/ Practitioner, CliniQ
- Niazy Hazeldine, youth manager, METRO
- Cecily Ward, service user, METRO
- Rosie Stamp, Research Lead for Children and Young People, Healthwatch Suffolk
We hope the challenges facing bi people will be highlighted – and also that there will be reflection on issues outside the South-East given the geographic skew of that evidence panel.