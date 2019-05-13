Parliament considers LGBT mental health

The Women and Equalities Committee of the House of Commons holds the second session of its health and social care and LGBT communities inquiry this Wednesday.

The session will be held during Mental Health Awareness Week, the session will focus on mental health services for LGBT people and health services for LGBT young people.

MPs will explore:

Where mental health disparities occur in LGBT populations

Whether mental health services are responding effectively to LGBT health needs

How easy it is for LGBT people to access inclusive mental health services

Whether the Government’s commitments to improving LGBT mental health will be effective

What the most pressing health and social care needs are for LGBT young people

Whether NHS England is effective at meeting LGBT young people’s needs

What the role of the charity sector is in provision of health and social care services to LGBT young people

Whether the Government’s commitments to LGBT young people will be effective.

Evidence will be presented by

Dr Joanna Semlyen, Senior Lecturer in Psychology/Medical Education, University of East Anglia

Helen Jones, Director, MindOutParliament

Dr Igi Moon, Researcher/ Practitioner, CliniQ

Niazy Hazeldine, youth manager, METRO

Cecily Ward, service user, METRO

Rosie Stamp, Research Lead for Children and Young People, Healthwatch Suffolk

We hope the challenges facing bi people will be highlighted – and also that there will be reflection on issues outside the South-East given the geographic skew of that evidence panel.