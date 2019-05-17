Taiwan says I Do (and You May)

Today Taiwan has become the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage.

The move follows a debate in parliament where three options were under consideration – marriage and two lesser moves to provide partnership recognition.

It passed by a huge majority – 66 votes to 27. This is nearly on the same scale as the support at Westminster for same-sex marriage five years ago.

The law will come into effect once the president signs approval, which is expected within the next week.

Around the globe there are 28 countries that recognise same-sex marriage, with every continent represented: Europe, North and South America, Africa, Oceania and now Asia.