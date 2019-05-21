Blood Ban challenged in Ireland

The blood donation ban on bisexual and gay men in Ireland is being challenged in the courts.

The Republic has a 12-month donation ban which rules that bi and gay men cannot donate blood within 12 months of having sex with another man. 27-year-old Tomas Heneghan is taking the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and government to court seeking a judicial review of the donation rules.

Heneghan previously challenged the IBTS over the lifetime ban on donation for men who have had sex with men in 2016, a case which fell when the government redrafted the regulations introducing the 12 month ban.

Wales, Scotland and England had a similar rule 12 month until recently which has been reduced to a 3 month bar.