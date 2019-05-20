Eurovision’s Bi Winner

The Netherlands has won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – and the singer came out as bi a few days ago.

Duncan Laurence won on Saturday night with “Arcade” – the first time in over 40 years that the Netherlands has won the competition.

A week ago in a press briefing ahead of the semi-finals and final he came out, saying “I am more than just an artist, I am a person, I am a living being, I’m bisexual, I’m a musician, I stand for things. I’m proud that I get the chance to show what I am, who I am”

Come the final the UK was relegated to the very bottom of the table. We don’t seem to do very well at Eurovision any more – and Brexit is surely not helping win us votes from 27 other contestant countries.

On the big night Duncan hinted at that again as he declared “I think the most important thing is that you stick to who you are and see yourself as I see myself – as I see Sergey – as I see Chris – as I see you: just a human being,” as the trophy was handed to him by last year’s winner. “As a person who has talents, and who, with this trophy, will in however many years stick to what they love, even if they have a different sexuality.”