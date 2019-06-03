BiVolunteering: Make History

Looking for a bi volunteering opportunity? The @bisexualhistory twitter account attempts to tweet a little bit of bi history every day of the year – and they want your contributions to add to the calendar.

It’s a great flexible choice in bi volunteering as you can make it as big or as small an effort as you choose – and do it from anywhere at any time. Whether you add one date to the diary or two dozen, to borrow a phrase, every little helps.

As well as reminding people about the long history of bisexuality, bi community and bi activism, it’s an easy way for twitterers to remind their followers they are bisexual without coming out over and over again.

The problem with history though is that it grows daily. If something happens that should go in the timeline then you can drop it into the history box at history@bimedia.org or use the online form for submitting @bisexualhistory calendar dates.

It’s also a way to have a bit of a hands-on workshop for your local bi group – pull out a bunch of laptops or iPads, take a look at what’s already on twitter.com/bisexualhistory and start searching for other bi dates. There’s a lot on the timeline about the UK bi scene and some of the higher profile law reforms like same-sex marriage around the world, but very little about things like sport for instance.