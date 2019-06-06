Bi Health Conference for the US

In the USA, the Chicago Bisexual Health Task Force will be hosting a Bisexual Health Summit on July 9, 2019 (1:00-5:00 PM), the day before the beginning of the US’ 2019 National Sexual Health Conference in Chicago.

Like the Manchester event in the UK two years ago, this engages with a variety of health organisations and covers information for health care workers as well as for bi people.

The Bisexual Health Summit will provide opportunities to:

– learn about the latest findings from research on bisexual health

– discuss best practices for healthcare with bisexual patients/clients

– network with members of the bisexual community and their supporters

The Bisexual Health Summit is free to attend. All are welcome, including those who are not attending the conference, but space is limited.

Find out more and book for the event here.

The Bisexual Health Summit is co-sponsored by:

– AIDS Foundation of Chicago

– Howard Brown Health

– American Institute of Bisexuality

– Indiana University Center for Sexual Health Promotion

– IMPACT Program at the Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing at Northwestern University

– EDIT Program at the Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing at Northwestern University