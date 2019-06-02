Leadership Contests

With the Conservatives having a leadership contest to decide who the UK’s new Prime Minister will be, how do the candidates stack up on LGBT issues?

While the focus on Brexit has slowed the progress of other legislation during Theresa May’s premiership we have nonetheless seen moves to reform sex education, the blood donation ban, the peculiar limitations of the Gender Recognition Act, and to nudge Northern Ireland toward recognising same-sex marriage. The UK has somewhat controversially moved to adjust overseas aid contributions in line with how well countries perform on LGBT equalities issues. The next incumbent of Number 10 will have some sway over whether that slow progress continues, improves, or rolls backwards.

The field compares starkly with the parallel Lib Dem leadership contest, which is between Jo Swinson (who in 2013 was the first UK government minister to acknowledge and support Bi Visibility Day) and Ed Davey (responsible for the scrapping of Section 28 in Wales and England in 2003).

It’s also a huge list of prospective candidates at the moment and it would seem likely some are currently running more to raise their personal profile than in the belief they have what it takes to be PM – though perhaps we shouldn’t underestimate all those political egos.

Because many of the legal changes affecting LGBT people came through from European Court rulings and the like between 1997 and 2007, and many current Conservative MPs were elected in 2010 or more recently, it is hard to know how each would have voted on measures like Section 28 that were resolved before their parliamentary careers. Some have made public statements that help shine a light on their attitudes to LGBT people, though we would struggle to identify their takes specifically on the “B” in the acronym.

Many were MPs at the time of the same-sex marriage debate and all were eligible to vote in the recent debate on extending relationship and sex education – which they all either supported or found themselves unavoidably busy elsewhere. However some have separately said that while supporting the motion as a whole they oppose aspects of it such as protecting children from parents who for some reason wish to prevent their kids learning about issues of bodily autonomy and consent.

Here’s who the candidates are (so far) and how they voted on same-sex marriage and the recent motion on reform of sex and relationship education to update it for the era of sexting and “revenge porn”.

Candidate MP since Marriage RSE Other Steve Baker 2010 Voted against Voted for Graham Brady 1997 Voted against Voted for Consistently against other LGBT equality measures like an equal age of consent James Cleverly 2015 Not an MP Voted for Michael Gove 2005 Voted for Voted for By Conservative standards an early supporter of LGBT rights including appearing on Pride marches in the 1990s Sam Gyimah 2010 Voted for Voted for Matt Hancock 2010 Voted for Voted for Mark Harper 2005 Voted for Voted for Jeremy Hunt 2005 Voted for Voted for Sajid Javid 2010 Voted for Voted for Boris Johnson 2001-2008 & again since 2015 Not an MP Voted for Compared same-sex marriage to that between “three men and a dog” Andrea Leadsom 2010 Voted for and against Voted for Says parents should decide when their children are “exposed” to awareness of LGBT people existing. Kit Malthouse 2015 Not an MP Voted for Esther McVey 2010-2015 and again since 2017 Voted against Absent Advocated against children being taught about relationships and consent in schools: “parents know best” Penny Mordaunt 2010 Voted for Voted for As equality minister launched a revised and extended LGBT action plan Jesse Norman 2010 Voted for Voted for Priti Patel 2010 Voted against Absent Dominic Raab 2010 Voted for Voted for Scare-mongers about trans people, calls for equalities work to be scrapped. Rory Stewart 2010 Voted for Voted for